Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the February 29th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. 56,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

