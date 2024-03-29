Contrasting Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enphase Energy and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 1 11 17 0 2.55 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus price target of $153.65, indicating a potential upside of 27.00%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.30%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 19.16% 47.73% 13.65% Ideal Power -4,977.50% -70.19% -61.75%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Enphase Energy and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $2.29 billion 7.17 $438.94 million $3.06 39.54 Ideal Power $200,000.00 264.78 -$9.95 million ($1.61) -5.53

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.