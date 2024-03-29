Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,906. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

