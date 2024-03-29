Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.86 billion and approximately $281.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.44 or 0.00017870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00076190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00024735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

