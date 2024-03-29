CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $317.56 and last traded at $320.45. 1,404,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,988,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.01.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.55, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $2,469,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

