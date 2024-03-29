DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 99,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

META stock traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

