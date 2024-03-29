DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

