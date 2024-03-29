Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 29th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Denka Stock Performance

DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

