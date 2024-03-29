Dero Trading Down 6.6% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00007103 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $70.58 million and approximately $12,564.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,419.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.00871738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00150972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00057843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00189958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00138855 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

