Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.87

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 1246520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
