Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 684,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 291,525 shares.The stock last traded at $61.62 and had previously closed at $60.72.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,536,000 after buying an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

