Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.72

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 68011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

