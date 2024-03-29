Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.03

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.03 and last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 1398075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

