Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 36,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 91,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $232,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.