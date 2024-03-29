Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 36,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 91,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
