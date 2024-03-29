EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading Up 8.8%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

EGF Theramed Health Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Free Report)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. engages in the development of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression, as well as natural health and wellness products. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.