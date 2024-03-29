Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36,264% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Elcom International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Elcom International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elcom International Inc provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elcom International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elcom International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.