Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $41.96. 19,771,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,096. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

