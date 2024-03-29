Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $281.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,666. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.93.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

