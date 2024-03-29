Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 28000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

