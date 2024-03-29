Energi Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $538,463.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00076190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00024735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,192,684 coins and its circulating supply is 75,192,681 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

