Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 29th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

ENSC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 125,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 2.83% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.