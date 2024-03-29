Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.29

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 23186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

