Everdome Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $815,969.04 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and $815,969.04 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

