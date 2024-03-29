ExcelFin Acquisition (NASDAQ:XFIN) Trading Up 0.1%

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 1,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,688 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 235,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 470,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

