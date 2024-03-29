Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $22,207.57 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Up 2.8 %

EXFY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

