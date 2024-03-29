F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.04

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 2684510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

