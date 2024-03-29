Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.87

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 65639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $590.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 200,935 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

