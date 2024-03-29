First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.16

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 153735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 289.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 724.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

