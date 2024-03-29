First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.03

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 1483136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

