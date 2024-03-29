Flare One Day Volume Tops $12.72 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $12.72 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flare has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,832,140,430 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,818,822,662.78902 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03489936 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,552,467.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

