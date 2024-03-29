FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81. 406,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 749,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $24,612,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after buying an additional 182,474 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 208,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 168,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 28,887.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 108,038 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.