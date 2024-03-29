Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $74.78 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00001947 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Flow
Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,497,662,370 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Flow
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.
