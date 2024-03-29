Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 1%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.96. 237,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 386,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Forsys Metals Stock Down 8.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$171.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.