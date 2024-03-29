Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
Shares of Forwardly stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 327,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Forwardly
