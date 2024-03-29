Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

Shares of Forwardly stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 327,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

