Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.11

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 57681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

