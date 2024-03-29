Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $7.75 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $610.63 million and $25.67 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00011159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,823,445 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

