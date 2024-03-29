FY2024 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Raised by Analyst

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

