Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gafisa Stock Performance

GFASY stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

