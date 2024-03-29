Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Gafisa Stock Performance
GFASY stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.94.
Gafisa Company Profile
