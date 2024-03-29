General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $79,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

