General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors
In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $79,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
