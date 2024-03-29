General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GEVI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,649. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
