General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GEVI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,649. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.