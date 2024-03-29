GenTrust LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

