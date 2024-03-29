GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells $1,057,037.28 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,848,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GigaCloud Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.