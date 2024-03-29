Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Shares Up ∞

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Free Report) shot up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 1,133,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,390,324 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78.
About Global Blockchain Technologies
Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.
