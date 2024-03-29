Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

