Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 26,416 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. 1,927,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

