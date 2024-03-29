Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 4,931 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,416,252. The company has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.