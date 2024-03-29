Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,662,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

