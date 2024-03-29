Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.