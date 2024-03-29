Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,488. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

