Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SCHV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 321,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
